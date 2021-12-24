Asia Distillates Jet fuel cash premiums slide, cracks dip

SINGAPORE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Asia's cash premiums for jet fuel slipped to their lowest in more than three weeks on Friday, posting a weekly drop, as airlines continue to struggle with weak capacity amid Omicron-led travel restrictions.

Cash premiums for jet fuel dropped to 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, the lowest since Nov. 29. The differentials have shed nearly 63% this week.

"Jet fuel demand this year has been largely undermined by travel restrictions. Even with the re-opening of borders across several Asian countries in recent months, international air travels are still limited, and jet fuel demand recovery has been relatively weak," said Serena Huang, Asia lead analyst at Vortexa.

Asia's jet fuel refining margins are on track to double by end-2021 from the previous year, but traders and analysts say it would likely take until the middle of this decade for aviation demand to return to pre-COVID levels. read more

Just as vaccinations and re-opening of national borders raised hopes for a pick-up in air travel, the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant emerged last month, prompting governments to impose lockdowns and travel curbs again.

The refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dipped to $11.05 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 34 cents lower from a day earlier.

ARA INVENTORIES

- Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub rose 1.9% to 1.7 million tonnes in the week ended Dec. 23, according to Dutch consultancy Insights Global.

- ARA jet fuel inventories climbed 2.5% this week to 892,000 tonnes.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices fell on Friday in thin, holiday trade after a three-day rally, with investors trying to gauge the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on demand.

- India's crude oil imports in November rose to their highest level in 10 months as refiners stocked up to boost runs in anticipation of strong demand in the world's third-largest oil consumer and importer.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath

