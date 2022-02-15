Asia Distillates Jet fuel cracks and cash premiums slip

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Tuesday but remained within close sight of a more than two-year high touched last week on expectated rising aviation demand in the coming months.

Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel were down at $14.69 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $15.19 on Tuesday.

Scheduled airline capacity in Northeast Asia in the week to Monday rose 21% from the previous week, while scheduled seats in Central Asia and South Asia increased 9.5% and 14.7% respectively, according to aviation data company OAG.

"International airline capacity lags domestic recovery and is now 46% behind where it was three years ago, but this week saw a 9.3% increase in capacity compared to last week," OAG said in a statement.

Cash premiums for jet fuel slipped to $1.07 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with $1.77 a day earlier.

AVIATION FUEL TAX CREDITS

- Biofuel producers will urge U.S. Congressional leaders on Tuesday to change the methodology used in the Build Back Better Act to account for life-cycle emissions in the production of lower-carbon aviation fuel. read more

- Makers of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) are angling for tax credits to help to boost production as the Biden administration seeks to cut carbon emissions.

AEROSPACE WOES

- Supply chain shortages and wage inflation are at the top of a list of concerns for aerospace companies attending a depleted Singapore Airshow amid tight health controls this week. read more

- Across aerospace, the suppliers that feed Boeing (BA.N) and Airbus (AIR.PA) factories are facing an acute shortage of skilled workers and weakened balance sheets after back-to-back crises triggered by a 737 MAX safety grounding and the COVID-19 air travel slump.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- One 500ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West's energy watchdog had previously estimated. read more

- Oil dropped from a seven-year high to about $94 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by a report that some troops in Russia's military districts adjacent to Ukraine are returning to bases, a move that could de-escalate tension between Moscow and the West.

ASSESSMENTS

Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman

