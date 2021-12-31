Asia Distillates Jet fuel, gasoil cracks post biggest yearly gains on record

SINGAPORE, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel posted their steepest yearly gain on record on Friday, but traders and analysts believe it would likely take until the middle of this decade for aviation demand to return to pre-COVID levels.

Lacklustre international tourism and frail business travel in the wake of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus would weigh on the jet fuel market in coming days, market watchers said. read more

Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel slipped 59 cents to $10.66 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on the last day of 2021.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The jet cracks, which have gained a record 127% this year shrugging off the worst throes of the pandemic, have averaged $6.91 per barrel this year, compared with $3.02 a barrel in 2020, and $14.96 per barrel in pre-pandemic 2019, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Cash differentials for jet fuel flipped into negative territory for the first time since Oct. 18 on Friday to be at a discount of 9 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes. They were at a 1-cent premium on Thursday.

Meanwhile, cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content fell by 2 cents to 87 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes.

Cracks for 10 ppm gasoil dipped to $12.83 a barrel over Dubai crude, down from $12.98 a barrel in the previous session.

Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore, which surged about 111% this year, have averaged $9.10 per barrel this year. This compares with an average of $6.78 a barrel in 2020, and $15.49 per barrel in 2019.

Asia's gasoil refining profits are expected to climb further in 2022 as India and China drive industrial and transportation demand, boosting the regional market.

But the rapidly spreading Omicron, leading to reimposed lockdown measures in several markets, would be a drag on recovery, traders and analysts said.

SINGAPORE CASH DEALS

- One 500ppm gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades

OTHER NEWS

- Oil prices slid on Friday but were set to post their biggest annual gains in 12 years, spurred by the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 slump and producer restraint, even as infections surged to record highs around the world.

- OPEC and its allies will probably stick to their existing policy of modest monthly increases in oil output at a meeting next week, four sources said, as demand concerns raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant ease and oil prices recover. read more

ASSESSMENTS

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.