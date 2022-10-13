Aurubis to charge a $228 a tonne copper premium for 2023















HAMBURG, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest copper smelter Aurubis (NAFG.DE) will charge a premium of $228 per tonne above London Metal Exchange (LME) copper prices to its European customers in 2023, the company said on Thursday.

That is sharply up from a premium of $123 a tonne over LME in 2022.

Reasons included expected continuing high copper demand, low inventory levels, and high costs for energy and transport, an Aurubis spokesperson told Reuters.

"The good demand for refined copper is expected to continue in 2023 and, in combination with the very low inventory situation on all three exchanges, this is indicating a continuous tight market for 2023,” added Michael Hellemann Soerensen, senior vice president commercial at Aurubis.

"Due to the sharply increasing production costs and very high freight charges, in combination with the expected good demand for refined copper and a tight market in 2023, Aurubis decided to increase the Aurubis copper premium by $105 a tonne."

The new premium is valid from Jan. 1, 2023, until the end of the year for deliveries in Europe, he said.

Analysts and traders said on Sept. 30 that the copper spot premium in top consumer China could stay elevated in the next few months as demand for the metal has improved on the back of government stimulus.

Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Jan Harvey











