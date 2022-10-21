Aurubis tests ammonia for low-carbon copper product output















HAMBURG, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Aurubis (NAFG.DE), Europe's biggest copper smelter, said on Friday it is starting a series of tests using ammonia to reduce carbon emissions in copper rod production.

A first delivery of blue, low-carbon ammonia has arrived at Aurubis' main plant in Hamburg from the United Arab Emirates, the company said.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) shipped the 13 tonnes of ammonia required for the test series. The delivery was a result of the cooperation agreement to set up a hydrogen supply chain reached between the United Arab Emirates and Germany earlier this year.

Use of ammonia can reduce the amount of natural gas required for the production of copper wire rod by up to 20%, Aurubis said.

"We want our production to be climate-neutral well before 2050," said Aurubis CEO Roland Harings. "Ammonia can be an important component of the hydrogen supply chain to achieve this goal."

During the eight-week test series, low-emission ammonia will partially replace natural gas in the rod plant. If the pilot project is successful, up to 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year could be saved in the Aurubis plant in Hamburg, Aurubis said.

Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans











