Aurubis upbeat for full year as quarterly earnings surge 20%

HAMBURG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Aurubis AG (NAFG.DE), Europe's largest copper producer, on Monday repeated its forecast of strong core profits in its current financial year after quarterly earnings jumped 20%.

Aurubis confirmed its forecast of operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of between 450 million and 550 million euros ($494.69 million to $604.62 million) in its full 2022/23 year, which was raised in April from its previous forecast of 400 million to 500 million euros.

Operating EBT in the third quarter to end-June rose about 20% on the year to 115 million euros.

Aurubis said the reason for the strong quarterly result included continued high fees it can charge to process copper concentrate (ore), high price premiums for the copper it produces and continued strong demand for copper wire rod at high prices.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)

Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Rachel More

