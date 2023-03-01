Australian watchdog sues coal miner TerraCom over whistleblower violations

Summary

MELBOURNE, March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator has filed a lawsuit against coal miner TerraCom Ltd (TER.AX) alleging it breached whistleblower protections after a former employee claimed it had falsified the quality of its coal for export.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has been investigating TerraCom over allegations of inflated coal quality in export documentation since claims were first aired in early 2020 as part of an unfair dismissal case.

TerraCom has said it "categorically denies" the allegations.

Australia is the world's second-largest exporter of thermal coal used in power stations, and the scandal has sparked calls for a federal review into the industry expected to reap A$76 billion ($51 billion) in sales this year.

The civil case filed in the Federal Court against the miner, two executives and two former directors, marks the first time ASIC has taken action for alleged breaches of whistleblower provisions, ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said on Wednesday.

"ASIC alleges that TerraCom and its senior company employees engaged in conduct that harmed a whistleblower who revealed the alleged falsification of coal quality certificates," she said.

"Whistleblowers perform a vital role in identifying and calling out corporate misconduct ... We take any indication that companies are engaging in conduct that harms or deters whistleblowers very seriously."

TerraCom said it will "vigorously" defend the proceedings, in a filing to the stock exchange. Its shares fell as much as 5.3% before paring losses.

TerraCom has denied allegations by former general manager Justin Williams in several releases to the Australian stock exchange, saying a "forensic" independent investigation had concluded Williams' allegations were unfounded.

ASIC, which obtained a copy of the investigation, said directors had failed in their fiduciary duty by allowing the publication of false or misleading statements to the exchange.

BROADER PROBE

Independent lawmaker Andrew Wilkie in November called for a parliamentary inquiry into companies lying about the quality of their coal exports.

On Wednesday he said if the government did not address the issue, he would bring further evidence to parliament.

"Only a parliamentary inquiry will give the opportunity for all of these whistleblowers - there's lots of these people out there now who have approached me - to be able to come and give testimony publicly and safely," Wilkie told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Resources Minister Madeleine King said the government was aware of ASIC's case and was assessing the appropriate next steps.

"The Government is committed to maintaining Australia's reputation as a reliable supplier of high quality metallurgical and thermal coal," the spokesperson said.

Anglo American (AAL.L) and Peabody (BTU.N), which mine coal in Australia, have denied the allegations. Glencore (GLEN.L) has said it had not been involved in any investigations or proceedings related to the matter.

Assayer ALS Ltd (ALQ.AX), one of the world's biggest laboratory service providers, in 2020 found about half the certificates it provided for coal export samples over the previous decade had been altered to improve quality.

($1 = 1.4885 Australian dollars)

