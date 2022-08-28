Australia's Fortescue annual profit falls 40% on weak iron ore prices

The logo of Fortescue Metals Group adorns their headquarters in Perth, Australia, November 11, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (FMG.AX) on Monday said its annual profit fell 40% as weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, escalating costs and labour shortages chipped away at its earnings.

Annual profit at Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX), the world's fourth-largest iron ore miner, took a hit as iron ore prices are pressured due to persistent worries over demand from top steel producer China. Its margins were further crimped by rising costs and a labour shortages.

As a result, the Perth-based miner earned average revenue per dry metric tonne (dmt) of iron ore of $99.80 during the year, down from $135.32/dmt for the previous year, when the miner saw record earnings. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Also underpinning the drop in profit was the shortage of skilled labour in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised personnel costs across Australia's mining sector.

Fortescue, which is about 37%-owned by billionaire Andrew Forrest, reported annual underlying net profit after tax of $6.20 billion, down from a record $10.35 billion a year ago. It was largely in line with a Refinitiv estimate of $6.24 billion.

The miner declared a final dividend of A$1.21 per share, down from A$2.11 apiece declared last year.

The bleak earnings report comes weeks after rival Rio Tinto's (RIO.AX) earnings and dividend also suffered a blow from iron ore prices retreating from 2021 highs due to worries that demand from top consumer China will slow down. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Harshita Swaminathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.