Australia's Fortescue reports record quarterly shipments
July 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) reported a record rise in fourth-quarter iron ore shipments on Thursday, helped by a ramp up at its Eliwana project, even as it continued to face higher costs and a shortage of mine workers.
The world's fourth-largest iron ore miner said it shipped 49.5 million tonnes (Mt) of the steel-making ingredient in the quarter ended June 30, compared with 49.3 Mt a year ago and a UBS estimate of 49 Mt.
