Australia's Paladin Energy says stake in Namibia mine unaffected















May 31 (Reuters) - Australian uranium miner Paladin Energy (PDN.AX) said on Wednesday it is not aware of any legislative changes in Namibia that would affect its ownership of Langer Heinrich mine in the southwest African country.

The statement comes after Tom Alweendo, the African country's mining minister, said on Tuesday it is considering taking minority stakes in mining and petroleum producers to reap more value from its mineral wealth.

Shares of Paladin Energy jumped as much as 11.2% to A$0.595 on Wednesday, set to post their best day since March 28, if gains hold.

The company said in a statement the restart of Langer Heinrich mine, in which it owns a 75% stake, is on target for first production in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Namibia is one of the biggest uranium producers in the world. It is also a major diamond producer and has significant hard rock lithium deposits.

It is unclear what percentage the country will seek in resource projects, but in March Alweendo told Namibia's parliament that the government would approach the matter with "sober mindedness".

Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips











