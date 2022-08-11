1 minute read
Australia's Santos buys underground gas pipeline to ease supply crunch
Aug 11 (Reuters) - Santos (STO.AX) said on Thursday it acquired Hunter Gas Pipeline that owns an approved underground pipeline route to transport gas from its Narrabri project in New South Wales to domestic market amid supply crunch and rising electricity prices.
Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
