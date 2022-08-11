Australia's Santos buys underground gas pipeline to ease supply crunch

The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured at their Sydney office February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Santos (STO.AX) said on Thursday it acquired Hunter Gas Pipeline that owns an approved underground pipeline route to transport gas from its Narrabri project in New South Wales to domestic market amid supply crunch and rising electricity prices.

Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

