Australia's Whitehaven Coal cuts annual production view on NSW floods















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian coal producer Whitehaven Coal (WHC.AX) said on Wednesday it expects lower production and higher unit costs for the 2023 fiscal year, due to floods in New South Wales state cutting off access to its open-cut mines.

Australia's most populous state New South Wales, where several of Whitehaven's mines are located, has been hit by flooding in recent months due to heavy rains from the La Niña weather phenomenon.

Whitehaven said it did not experience on-site flooding, but the floods cut off access to some of its mines. The firm was able to conduct some operations by flying people by helicopter to the mine sites.

Whitehaven now expects managed run-of-mine coal production of between 19.0 million tonnes (Mt) and 20.4 Mt for the 2023 fiscal, down from its previous guidance of 20.0 Mt to 22.0 Mt.

It also raised unit cost outlook to a range of A$95 to A$102 per tonne, from the previous A$89 to A$96 per tonne, excluding royalties.

Whitehaven had reported lower production in the September quarter due to flood impacts. The company said the wet weather conditions have continued into November.

Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel and Shailesh Kuber











