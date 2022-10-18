Australia's Whitehaven Coal first-quarter output drops 23% due to heavy floods















Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Whitehaven Coal Ltd (WHC.AX) on Wednesday reported a 23% plunge in first-quarter production, hurt by flooding in New South Wales which impacted operations across its mines, with zero access to its Maules Creek mine for about a week.

Severe wet weather conditions including floods across Australia's two most populous states of New South Wales and Victoria have impacted mining operations in the area. read more

"Operations slowed further as a result of labour shortages, absenteeism and seasonal impacts relating to heavy fog and increased noise-related delays in the winter months," the company said.

The country's largest independent coal miner reported managed run-of-mine production of 4.0 million tonnes (Mt) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with brokerage Barrenjoey's estimate of 5 Mt, and the company's year-ago production of 5.2 Mt.

Run-of-mine coal refers to ungraded coal before it is processed.

Managed sales of coal produced during the period were 3.7 million tonnes, down 11.9% from last year.

Whitehaven achieved a record average coal price of A$581 per tonne, compared with A$189 per tonne a year earlier.

