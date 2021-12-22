AWS down for some users on U.S. East coast

The logo for Amazon Web Services (AWS) is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Some users on the U.S. East Coast faced issues with Amazon.com Inc's cloud services, the company said on Wednesday.

Amazon said the outage was related to network devices and linked to application programming interface, or API, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

"We are investigating increased EC2 launch failures and networking connectivity issues for some instances in a single Availability Zone (USE1-AZ4) in the US-EAST-1 Region," Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing arm said on its dashboard.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.