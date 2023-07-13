Barrick Gold's reports higher gold, copper outputs for second quarter

July 13 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), said on Thursday its gold production rose 6% sequentially for the second quarter, helped by higher output at Carlin mine in Nevada.

The rise in gold production was driven by a return to normal throughput levels on completion of maintenance work at Carlin and higher grades derived at both Kibali in Democratic Republic of Congo and Veladero in Argentina.

The company's total preliminary gold output was 1.01 million ounces in the three months ended June 30, up from 952,000 ounces in the March quarter.

Gold's all-in sustaining costs (AISC), a key industry metric that reflects the total costs of sustaining mining operations, are expected to be down 2%, the company said.

The Canadian miner's copper production for the second quarter was 107 million pounds, up 22% from 88 million pounds in the first quarter, driven primarily by higher production at Lumwana mine in Zambia.

AISC for copper is expected to be down 7% to 9%.

Reporting by Arshreet Singh; Editing by Shweta Agarwal

