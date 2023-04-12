BASF posts forecast beating Q1 profit, shares gain
April 12 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF (BASFn.DE) on Wednesday reported higher-than-expected operating profit for the first quarter, mainly driven by its agricultural division.
Operating profit (EBIT) before special items fell 31.5% to 1.93 billion euros, the group said, higher than the 1.6 billion Vara Research consensus provided by the group.
Shares in the company turned positive following the preliminary results, which come ahead of first-quarter numbers scheduled for April 27.
Sales, meantime, declined 13.4% to just under 20 billion euros in the first three months of the year, below market expectations and driven by considerably lower volumes, the company said.
($1 = 0.9100 euros)
