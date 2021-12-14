Berlin's public transit company promises relaxing trips with edible hemp tickets

A person holds one of a few thousand limited BVG edible cannabis rice paper train "tickets, which not only gets you home but maybe also take the edge off your bad mood" in Berlin, Germany, December 14, 2021. The tickets last from this Monday to Friday, can be bought in that timeframe and are valid in this time for 24 hours. REUTERS/Leon Malherbe

BERLIN, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Berlin's public transport operator BVG has introduced an edible "hemp ticket" which it jokes can help alleviate the stress of travel at Christmas and take the edge off Berliners' infamous crabbiness.

The transport company has developed a reputation for cheeky promotional campaigns and this one taps into news coming from the new German coalition that Germany could become the first European country to legalise cannabis and authorise its sale for recreational purposes. read more

"Of course this is all to be taken with a twinkle in your eye," said BVG spokesman Jannes Schwentu, adding their message with the ticket was "during the stressful Christmas period take the bus or the underground".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The BVG says its ticket contains no forbidden substances and is made of edible paper drizzled with hemp oil which comes from the seeds of the cannabis plant, and "is said to have a relaxing effect".

The hemp oil used in the tickets does not contain cannabidiol (CBD) or tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the chemical compound that creates a sensation of being high.

The tickets, available for one week, cost 8.80 euros ($9.94), and are valid for 24 hours.

"We do make very clear that anyone who wants to use the ticket as an actual ticket, please only nibble on it or eat it after your journey as if it has a bite out of it, it is no longer valid," Schwentu said.

($1 = 0.8847 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Tanya Wood, Editing by Miranda Murray, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.