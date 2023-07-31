BHP expects Indian steelmaking boom to drive its coal business, Financial Times reports

July 31 (Reuters) - BHP Group (BHP.AX) expects the rampant expansion of India's steel industry to boost its coal business significantly, the company's Indian chief commercial officer Vandita Pant told the Financial Times on Monday.

Around 40% of BHP's metallurgical coal, used by steel mills and known as coking coal, is now heading to India, she said.

(This story has been refiled to correct to she, not he, in paragraph 2)

Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

