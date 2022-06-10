Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the opening plenary session at the Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 9, 2022. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday.

"He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's working with oil companies and refineries asking them, 'We recognize your back capacity challenges - what can we do to help you maintain your refining capacity and bring more oil online?'" Rouse, chair of the White House Council on Economic Advisers, said in an interview with CNN.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Kanishka Singh

