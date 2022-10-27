Biden says Shell is misusing its profits by not cutting gas prices

[1/2] U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Mattydale, New York, U.S., October 27, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein















SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden blasted Shell plc (SHEL.L) on Thursday for funneling profits to shareholders rather than lowering gas prices, after the British oil giant said it would boost its dividend and buy back shares.

Shell earlier on Thursday said its third-quarter profit was a near-record $9.45 billion, as it sharply boosted its dividend by 15% and announced plans to buy $4 billion more of stock over the next three months.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Mark Porter











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.