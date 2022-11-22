Big German state of NRW to adopt IG Metall pilot wage deal
BERLIN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Germany's IG Metall union in the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia said on Tuesday it had agreed with the local employers' association to adopt a pilot wage deal for the metal and electrical industry struck in Baden-Wuerttemberg last week.
The country's largest trade union on Friday agreed a below-inflation pay agreement in the south-western state.
Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Paul Carrel
