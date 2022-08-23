Boliden declares force majeure on zinc amid Norway strike

The Boliden company flag flutters next to the mine in Garpenberg, Sweden, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Swedish miner Boliden (BOL.ST) has declared force majeure on zinc deliveries to Europe due to a strike among Norwegian electrochemical industry workers, although some production is still running, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The strike, which started on Monday, is targeting several electrochemical plants, including Boliden's zinc smelter in Odda and Glencore's (GLEN.L) nickel refinery in Kristiansand as well as aluminium output at Norsk Hydro (NHY.OL) and Alcoa (AA.N).

"Zinc production is still running to a certain extent but of course we wish for the situation to return to normal, not least to be able to meet demand from our customers," a Boliden spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"The situation is however out of Boliden's control and difficult to foresee the development of," he added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.