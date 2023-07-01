Botswana signs new diamond sales deal with De Beers

June 30 (Reuters) - Botswana and De Beers have signed a new diamond sales deal which gives the African country a bigger share of rough stones from their joint venture, the Botswana government and the mining company said on Friday.

The government and De Beers agreed on a new 10-year sales for Debswana’s rough diamond production through to 2033, and new 25-year Debswana mining licences through to 2054.

Debswana, a joint venture between Anglo American (AAL.L) unit De Beers and Botswana's government, sells 75% of its output to De Beers, with the balance taken up by state-owned Okavango Diamond Co.

"While the partners finalise the implementation of the formal sales and mining agreements, an interim agreement will preserve the terms of the most recent sales agreement which expired on 30 June," the parties said in a joint statement.

In the run-up to Friday's deal, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is expected to seek re-election next year, had pushed De Beers for a bigger share of Debswana's output.

