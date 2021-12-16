Brazil 2021/22 sugar output falls sharply due to adverse weather

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes in the previous cycle, as adverse weather conditions affected current sugarcane crop, industry group Unica said on Thursday.

According to Unica, sugarcane processing should total 525 million tonnes this season, a 13.3% fall from 2020/21 due to drought and frosts, as well as lower demand amid mobility restrictions.

Unica has also estimated total ethanol output at 27.7 billion liters, down 8.7% on a year-on-year basis, despite a 13.3% rise in anhydrous ethanol production to about 11 billion liters.

"The projections reflect what we saw during this crop: on the demand side, we suffered with mobility restrictions; on the offer side, fields were affected by frosts and a historic drought," Unica's technical director, Antonio de Padua Rodrigues, said in a statement.

The industry group added that the share of sugarcane allocated to ethanol production in 2021/22 was seen at 55.13%, versus 53.93% a year earlier.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Roberto Samora Editing by Paul Simao

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.