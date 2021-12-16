Brazil on track for record high pork and poultry output, exports in 2021

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processors are expected to end the year with record high production and exports, according to projections released on Thursday by industry association ABPA.

The association, which represents major companies such as JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) and BRF SA (BRFS3.SA), projects Brazil's overall poultry production and exports will grow by 3.5% and 8%, respectively, from the previous year.

Pork production and output are seen rising 6% and 10.5%, respectively, ABPA data showed.

In the domestic market, the sector is benefiting from rising per-capita pork consumption as well as a pickup in sales tied to government social programs and cash distribution initiatives broadened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Still, the sector has faced unprecedented cost pressures from higher feed, fuel and packaging costs.

"This was a tough year," Ricardo Santin, head of ABPA, said in a news conference. "Higher costs is a reality we will continue to face in 2022."

Strictly from a feed perspective, Santin sees some relief stemming from projections that Brazil's farmers will produce a record corn crop in 2022, despite a drought in the south of the country.

Corn carryover stocks, estimated at around 10 million tonnes in early 2022, will reach an estimated 14 million tonnes in early 2023, Santin said, citing government forecasts.

