Brazilian company BBF to build country's first HVO fuel plant

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brasil BioFuels will build the country's first plant to produce Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, a fuel known as HVO or 'green diesel'.

The plant will be in the northern city of Manaus and will begin production in January 2025, demanding 1.8 billion reais ($322 million) in investments.

The plant will have an annual capacity of 500 million liters of green diesel, that will be sold exclusively to fuel distributor Vibra, formerly known as Petrobras Distribuidora . The renewable diesel reduces up to 90% of emissions compared to fossil diesel.

($1 = 5.5884 reais)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marta Nogueira, writing by Tatiana Bautzer; editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.