Brazil's Minerva agrees to acquire Australian Lamb Company for about $260 mln

SAO PAULO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Minerva Foods SA (BEEF3.SA) has agreed to acquire Australian Lamb Company for around $260 million, a report by local newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The beef-packer will make the purchase through a joint venture with Saudi fund Salic, which is also Minerva's largest shareholder, said the report.
Minerva did not have an immediate comment.
($1 = 5.2131 reais)
