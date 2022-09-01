Brazil's Petrobras to lower gasoline prices starting Friday

1 minute read

A logo of Brazil's state-run Petrobras oil company is seen at its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes//File Photo

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday it will cut refinery gate gasoline prices by 7% starting Friday.

According to a statement on Petroleo Brasileiro SA's website, gasoline prices will drop to 3.28 reais ($0.6317) per liter from the current 3.53 reais.

($1 = 5.1927 reais)

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan

