Brazil's Petrobras to lower gasoline prices starting Friday
SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Thursday it will cut refinery gate gasoline prices by 7% starting Friday.
According to a statement on Petroleo Brasileiro SA's website, gasoline prices will drop to 3.28 reais ($0.6317) per liter from the current 3.53 reais.
($1 = 5.1927 reais)
