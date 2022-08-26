1 minute read
Brazil's Petrobras to lower jet fuel prices by 10.4% in September
SAO PAULO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Friday it will lower aviation kerosene prices by 10.4% starting Sept 1, marking the second consecutive cut after a 2.6% drop seen this month.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.