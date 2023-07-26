Brazil's Petrobras oil output dips slightly in second quarter

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) said on Wednesday its second-quarter crude oil production fell 0.6% compared to the same period last year.

The firm pumped 2.10 million barrels per day (bpd) between April and June, it said in a securities filing.

Including natural gas, the oil giant produced a daily average of 2.64 million barrels of oil equivalent (boed) in the period, also 0.6% below the second quarter of 2022.

The company attributed the decline mainly to losses from maintenance stoppages, in addition to the natural decline of mature oil fields and asset sales.

Petrobras also said its total oil, gas and derivatives sales fell 9.3% to 2.82 million boed, with domestic sales accounting for 2.14 million barrels.

Sales of diesel, Brazil's most popular fuel, came in at 721,000 bpd, 3.9% below the previous year. Gasoline sales meanwhile grew 15.7% to 434,000 bpd.

Refinery utilization rates landed at 93%, up eight percentage points quarterly and four percentage points annually.

Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.