Brazil's Vale to study implementing 'mega hubs' in Middle East countries















SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA (VALE3.SA) said on Tuesday it has signed agreements with local authorities and clients to look at developing so-called "mega hubs" in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

The mining giant said in a securities filing that the industrial complexes in the Middle East would be focused on low-carbon steelmaking products such as hot briquetted iron to supply both local and foreign markets.

