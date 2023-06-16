Brent crude's premium to Dubai falls to lowest since Jan 2021















SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Brent crude's premium to Middle East benchmark Dubai slipped to just under $1 a barrel on Friday, its lowest level since January 2021, according to trade sources and Refinitiv data.

Brent's Exchange Futures for Swaps (EFS) to Dubai <DUB-EFS-1M> dropped to 96-97 cents a barrel at Asia's market close, the sources said, down from $1.06 on Thursday.

The price spread between the two regional benchmarks narrowed because of weakness in Brent prices, one of the sources said.

ICE Brent's prompt month spread was in slight contango on Friday as traders anticipate an increase in crude supply despite Saudi Arabia's decision to cut another 1 million barrels per day of production in July. Prompt prices are lower than those in future months in a contango market.

The narrower Brent-Dubai price spread could boost Asia's demand for crudes produced in the Atlantic Basin and Brazil that are priced off Brent, the sources said.

However, rising freight rates may dampen economics for arbitrage supplies, a second source said.

Freight costs for supertankers on the North Sea to Asia route is estimated at about $5 a barrel, he added.

