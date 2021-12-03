Bulgaria reports bird flu outbreak at industrial farm

SOFIA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Bulgarian veterinary authorities will cull more than 80,000 chickens in the southern village of Tsalapitsa after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed at an industrial farm there, the food safety agency said on Friday.

The agency said it had also found the highly contagious disease at a backyard farm in the same village and at a backyard farm in a nearby village of Varvara and would cull about 100 chickens there.

The farms had been hit by the highly pathogenic avian influenza type A, the agency said.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Edmund Blair

