Bunge sees renewable diesel capacity of about 5 bln gallons by 2024















CHICAGO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd (BG.N) expects to see about 5 billion gallons of renewable diesel capacity by 2024, up from about 2 billion gallons currently, Chief Executive Greg Heckman said on Tuesday.

The company has not altered its capacity plans after President Joe Biden's administration last week unveiled a three-year proposal to expand the U.S. biofuels policy with bigger volume mandates, Heckman said on a webcast. Some analysts have said the proposal was smaller than expected.

Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Mark Porter











