Canada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA rules
OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada said on Thursday it would launch a trade challenge against the United States over what it called the "unfair" duties Washington is imposing on certain softwood lumber products.
Canadian Trade Minister May Ng said in a statement she was disappointed about the duties and would launch a dispute settlement process under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Canada and the United States have sparred for decades over lumber exports.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa
