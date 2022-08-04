Canada to challenge U.S. softwood lumber duties under USMCA rules

Canada's International Trade Minister Mary Ng speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

OTTAWA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canada said on Thursday it would launch a trade challenge against the United States over what it called the "unfair" duties Washington is imposing on certain softwood lumber products.

Canadian Trade Minister May Ng said in a statement she was disappointed about the duties and would launch a dispute settlement process under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. Canada and the United States have sparred for decades over lumber exports.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa

