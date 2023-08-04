Canada pipeline operator Enbridge's quarterly profit rises on strong volumes

Enbridge Inc logo is seen displayed in this illustration taken April 10, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) reported a rise in second-quarter profit on Friday as delivery volumes were lifted by oil and gas companies boosting production to take advantage of steady commodity prices.

Enbridge's Mainline system, which ships the bulk of Canadian crude to the United States, transported 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, compared with 2.8 million bpd a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported net income of C$1.8 billion ($1.35 billion), or 91 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with C$450 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, in the same period last year.

($1 = 1.3371 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Arshreet Singh in Bengaluru

