Canada says it is disappointed by US decision to maintain lumber duties
OTTAWA, July 27 (Reuters) - Canada is "very disappointed" by the latest U.S. decision to maintain duties on exports of Canadian softwood lumber and wants Washington to engage in meaningful talks to settle the matter, Trade Minister Mary Ng said in a statement on Thursday.
The U.S. Commerce Department ruled earlier in the day that most Canadian softwood lumber would be subject to a 7.99% tax.
The two countries have been arguing for decades about the exports, which U.S. producers say are unfairly subsidized.
