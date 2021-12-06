Canadian National resumes rail movement in flood-hit British Columbia

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) said on Sunday it resumed operations in the crucial Kamloops-to-Vancouver corridor in the flood-hit province of British Columbia.

Flooding last month in Canada's westernmost province triggered landslides that killed four people, cut off rail access to Vancouver, Canada's largest port, and caused billions of dollars of damage. read more

The railway operates one of the two critical rail lines in British Columbia that were forced to shut because of the flooding.

Canada's Trans Mountain pipeline also said it restarted its operations on Sunday, weeks after shutting them down during the record-breaking rainstorm in British Columbia.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Peter Cooney

