Sept 27 (Reuters) - Pot producer Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) said on Tuesday it will divest its retail business across Canada, which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber











