Cargill names 31-year company veteran Brian Sikes as new CEO















Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cargill Inc (CARG.UL) said on Monday Brian Sikes will takeover as the global commodities trader's new president and chief executive officer on January 1.

Sikes will succeed Dave MacLennan, who has served as Cargill's CEO and Chairman since 2013.

MacLennan will now assume the role of Executive Chair of Cargill's Board of Directors and will serve as a strategic advisor to Sikes and ensure a smooth leadership transition, the company said.

Sikes, who will be the company's tenth CEO, has been with Cargill for 31 years and currently serves as chief operating officer. He has held leadership roles in the United States, Canada and Europe, and served as the head of the company's talent centre of expertise.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri











