Cenovus Energy forecasts higher capital spend, output in 2022

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO) on Wednesday forecast slightly higher capital expenditure next year, as the Canadian energy company bets on a sustained recovery in energy prices with crude climbing over $70 a barrel.

The Calgary, Alberta-based firm forecast 2022 spending between C$2.6 billion ($2.06 billion) and C$3 billion, higher than C$2.3 billion to C$2.7 billion expected in 2021.

Cenovus, which agreed to buy rival Husky last year to create Canada's No. 3 oil and gas producer expects average production of 780,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) to 820,000 boe next year, compared with the 2021 outlook of 750,000 boe to 790,000.

The company forecast full-year 2022 average throughput, the amount of crude processed, between 530,000 barrels and 580,000 barrels, 6% higher than 2021 expectations.

Cenovus, part of the Canadian oil sands producers alliance formed in June to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from their operations by 2050, plans for a 35% reduction in absolute GHG by the end of 2035.

($1 = 1.2635 Canadian dollars)

