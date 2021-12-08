Centamin confident of 500,000-ounce-per-annum output plan on Sukari growth

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Miner Centamin Plc (CEY.L) said on Wednesday a review into the Sukari mine, its single commercially producing gold mine in Egypt, showed its largest reserve growth in a decade.

London-listed Centamin said the increased mineral reserve in excess of one million ounces at Sukari, its sole gold mine, underpins its plans to produce 500,000 ounces per annum of gold over the next 10 years.

Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru

