Chemical maker Chemours profit rises on higher prices















Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chemours Co (CC.N) reported a 12.15% rise in third-quarter profit on Tuesday as higher prices for its specialty and industrial chemicals helped the company offset increasing costs.

Chemical makers have been raising prices to beat soaring energy and raw material costs as well as a slower-than-expected demand recovery in Europe and Asia.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company's quarterly net income stood at $240 million, or $1.52 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $214 million, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

"Our Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) and Advanced Performance Materials (APM) segments continued to deliver strong results despite macroeconomic headwinds and are both poised to set full-year records," said Mark Newman, president and chief executive officer at Chemours.

Sales at its thermal and specialized solutions segment, which produces refrigerants, propellants and other specialty chemicals, jumped 31% and that at its advanced performance materials segment, which makes components used in semi-conductor manufacturing, increased 26%.

Chemours' revenue from its largest segment Titanium Technologies - which produces the titanium dioxide pigment used in coatings, plastics, and laminates - fell about 3% to $877 million in the quarter.

Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.