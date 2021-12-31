Chevron delays return to office for office workers over Omicron

A Chevron gas station sign is seen in Del Mar, California, April 25, 2013. Chevron will report earnings on April 26. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chevron (CVX.N) on Thursday said it was postponing a scheduled January full return to office for its two largest U.S. work sites as the Omicron variant spreads across the United States.

This week, the United States reported a record number of coronavirus cases based on the seven day average, with over 290,000 new infections each day, according to a Reuters tally.

Chevron joined several big U.S. employers that have reversed course in recent week on plans to bring employees working from home to their corporate campuses.

The North American unit of energy firm Engie (ENGIE.PA)also was set to bring its U.S. employees back to their offices next month, but pushed the start date to late February, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Liz Hampton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.