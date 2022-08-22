Chevron's TCO oil exports and output uninterrupted despite CPC terminal maintenance- company

A view shows an oil well pump jack, set as an installation in front of the Tengizchevroil LLP office in the city of Atyrau, western Kazakhstan, December 7, 2016. REUTERS/Maria Gordiyeva

MOSCOW, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chevron's Tengizchevroil (TCO) is aware of temporary maintenance at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) terminal and its oil exports via CPC and output on its Tengiz oilfield remain uninterrupted, a TCO representative said in answer to a question from Reuters on Monday via email.

"TCO is aware of temporary maintenance activities at the CPC. Currently TCO's production and export of crude oil via the CPC pipeline continues uninterrupted," the message said.

CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil and whose largest shareholder is Russian pipeline firm Transneft, said exports from two of its three mooring points at a Black Sea terminal had been suspended due to maintenance. read more

TCO has a lower output plan on its Tengiz oilfield in August-September due to planned maintenance.

