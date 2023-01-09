Chile copper exports total $4.28 bln in December















SANTIAGO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's top copper producer, saw exports of the red metal reach $4.28 billion in December, down 13.2% from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday.

The country posted a trade surplus of $1.85 billion in the month, up from a $417 million surplus in December 2021.

Reporting by Natalia Ramos and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan











