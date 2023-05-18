Chile's SQM to start lithium talks with state miner Codelco in coming weeks, says CEO

[1/2] An aerial view shows the brine pools of SQM lithium mine on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert of northern Chile, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado















MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Chile's lithium miner SQM is set to start talks about lithium projects with state miner Codelco in the coming weeks, the firm's Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Ramos told analysts in a quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

The Chilean government had in April announced plans for stronger state control of the metal, a key component for electric vehicle batteries, which would involve allowing private sector partnerships only if the government holds a majority stake in strategic projects.

Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Fabian Andres Cambero; Editing by Sarah Morland











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.