Chile's SQM to start lithium talks with state miner Codelco in coming weeks, says CEO
MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Reuters) - Chile's lithium miner SQM is set to start talks about lithium projects with state miner Codelco in the coming weeks, the firm's Chief Executive Officer Ricardo Ramos told analysts in a quarterly earnings call on Thursday.
The Chilean government had in April announced plans for stronger state control of the metal, a key component for electric vehicle batteries, which would involve allowing private sector partnerships only if the government holds a majority stake in strategic projects.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BusinessHelleniq Energy says close to final decision on green hydrogen investment
Helleniq Energy , Greece's biggest oil refiner, said on Thursday it is close to a final decision on a pilot green hydrogen investment at its Elefsina refinery.