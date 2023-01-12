China ends ban on Australian coal, WSJ reports















Jan 12 (Reuters) - China has effectively ended a ban on Australian coal after officials in the southern province of Guangdong got the go-ahead to clear Australian coal cargoes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing two sources.

The report comes a week after China's state planner allowed three central government-backed utilities and its top steelmaker to resume coal imports from Australia.

Beijing imposed an unofficial ban on coal trade with Canberra in 2020.

Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.