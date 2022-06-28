China extends anti-dumping tariffs on EU, UK steel fasteners imports

Workers arrange steel rims for export at a wheel factory in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China November 22, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING, June 28 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it would extend anti-dumping tariffs on certain steel fasteners imported from the European Union and United Kingdom for five years.

The anti-dumping tariffs will be imposed from June 29, the ministry said in a statement.

Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur and Beijing newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam

