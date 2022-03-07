China ferrous futures surge on oil spike, ambitious economic forecast

Summary Oil prices touch highest levels since 2008

Benchmark iron ore futures power more than 7%

Coking coal prices surge as much as 12.9%

China aims 2022 GDP growth at about 5.5%

March 7 (Reuters) - Chinese ferrous futures rose on Monday, with iron ore hitting a six-month high while other steelmaking ingredients recouped from multi-month losses, as soaring oil prices and an annual economic forecast by the world's second-largest economy lifted sentiment.

Benchmark iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange , for May delivery, ended up 7.1% to 870 yuan ($137.69) per tonne, the highest closing price since Aug.31.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China rose $5 to $159 a tonne on Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Coking coal prices was up 8.7% at 3,136 yuan a tonne when market closed. They jumped as much as 12.9% earlier during the session. Coke futures on the Dalian bourse powered 7.2% to 3,848 yuan per tonne.

"The ferrous prices were mainly stimulated by the oil market today," said Wu Shiping, analyst with Tianfeng Futures. "As the leading commodity, jump in oil prices could be indicative and affect costs in many sectors."

Oil prices spiked to the highest since 2008 on Monday after the United States and European allies mull a Russian oil import ban while delays in the potential return of Iranian crude to global markets fuelled tight supply fears. read more

China has set its 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5%, slower than last year, as headwinds including an uncertain global recovery and a downturn in the country's vast property sector cast a pall on the economy. But the forecast was still seen by analysts as a tough one to achieve. read more

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 4.4% to 5,094 yuan a tonne and hot-rolled coils gained 2.8% to 5,380 yuan per tonne.

"Hot-rolled coils prices in overseas markets are relatively high now and also lifted domestic prices," Wu Shiping added.

Shanghai stainless steel futures for April delivery soared 10.1% to 20,560 yuan a tonne tracking raw material nickel prices, and logged their biggest percentage gain since Sept.27, 2019.

($1 = 6.3184 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.